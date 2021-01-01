From dals lighting
DALS Lighting LEDVAN003-CC-24 24" Wide LED Bath Bar with Selectable Color Temperature - 3000K to 5000K Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
DALS Lighting LEDVAN003-CC-24 24" Wide LED Bath Bar with Selectable Color Temperature - 3000K to 5000K These modern LED vanity lights can be installed in 2 directions; horizontal or vertical based on your desired lighting layout. Let your imagination go. Features Switch-selectable CCT: 2700K / 3000K / 3500K / 4000K / 5000K in canopy Dimmable with Triac or ELV (recommended) dimmers Lutron DVELV-300P recommended ETL rated for dry locations ADA compliant Covered under manufacturer's 5 year warranty Available in 24" and 32" sizes Dimensions Width: 24" Height: 4-1/2" Extension: 2-1/2" Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 1300 Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K (switch selectable in canopy) Color Rendering Index: 90 CRI Wattage: 22 watts Average Hours: 50000 Bath Bar Satin Nickel