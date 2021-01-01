Ledra Opal Step Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (138021bz/3/f)

The Ledra Opal Step Light I is an energy-efficient, outdoor LED accent light. Eight different faceplate options ensure that the Ledra Step Light is at home in any modern setting. Face plate options include: opal lens, horizontal cove, vertical cove, horizontal louver or vertical louver. Fits any standard junction box in a vertical or horizontal orientation. Driver is built into the housing. Shown in brushed nickel with a horizontal louver face plate and warm white LED. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Color: White. Finish: Bronze