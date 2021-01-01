From feit
Feit LEDR4/4WYCA 4" LED Open Recessed Trim with Selectable Color Temperatures Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Feit LEDR4/4WYCA 4" LED Open Recessed Trim with Selectable Color Temperatures FeaturesFully adjustable color temperature to 3000K, 4000K, or 5000KConstructed from plasticIntegrated 7.2 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch UL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 2-11/16"Width: 5-3/16"Depth: 5-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 540Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 N/A