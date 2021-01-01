LEDme Exterminator II 14W Track Head - H/J/L Track by WAC Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Nickel - (J-1014N-840-BN)

By WAC Lighting. The LLEDme Exterminator II 14W Track Head - H/J/L Track offers superior light output in a compact, unobtrusive design. The Exterminator II collection was developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, with superior illumination, in a compact design. Available in 20 or 40 degree beam spreads in black, white or brushed nickel finishes. Features: Energy Star rated. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Metallics. Finish: Brushed Nickel