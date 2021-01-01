LEDme Exterminator 23W Track Head - H/J/L Track by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (H-LED20S-30-BN)

The LEDme Exterminator 23W Track Head - H/J/L Track from WAC Lighting offers superior light output in a small, unobtrusive design. The high output LEDs out perform a 20W metal halide fixture at the size of a typical MR16 fixture. Developed for upscale residential and commercial environments. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel