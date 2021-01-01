Designers Fountain LED6317 Eco-Gem 46.25" Height 1 Light LED Mini Pendant with Bulb Included Satin Platinum / Tea Stained French Swirl Indoor Lighting

Designers Fountain LED6317 Eco-Gem 46.25" Height 1 Light LED Mini Pendant with Bulb Included Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items.Secure mounting assembly for easy installation.Bulb Base and Compatibility:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 8.5Wattage: 8.5Voltage: 120Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 435Height: 46.25"Width: 7.75"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationAll chain mounted fixtures include 3 feet of chain & 12 feet of wire unless otherwise noted.All stem mounted fixtures include one each of the following: 6”, 12”, 18” stem, unless otherwise noted.UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.The Designers Fountain Story:Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Satin Platinum / Tea Stained French Swirl