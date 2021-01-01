Designers Fountain LED32521 Hadley 1 Light Outdoor LED Wall Sconce Burnished Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Designers Fountain LED32521 Hadley 1 Light Outdoor LED Wall Sconce Elements of metal, architectural details and clear ribbed glass anchors this unique design to Traditional or Modern settings, showcasing the luminescence of the energy efficient LED integrated light source. Finished is Burnished Bronze finish with clear ribbed architectural style glass. Features:Clear Ribbed Glass ShadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDesigners Fountain carries a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED itemsSecure mounting assembly for easy installationLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Height: 7.5"Width: 7" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 8.875" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)ADA: NoColor Rendering Index (CRI): 70Color Temperature: 3000KReversible Mounting: NoShade Material: GlassMaterial: AluminumBulb Included: YesLumens: 756Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 13Wattage: 13Average Hours: 60000CUL / UL Rating: Wet LocationEnergy Star: YesCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Energy Star is an international standard for energy efficient consumer products originated in the United States of America. Devices carrying the Energy Star service mark generally use 20%–30% less energy than required by federal standards.Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Burnished Bronze