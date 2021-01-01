From designers fountain
Designers Fountain LED1292 Single Light 11" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Weathered Pewter Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Advertisement
Designers Fountain LED1292 Single Light 11" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Today’s most advanced led technology meets sleek low profile design. Lit by a discretely placed led light source suitable for both ceiling and wall mount applications.FeaturesIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being converted to a wall sconceCapable of being dimmed (suggested for use with an ELV dimmer) UL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under Designers Fountain's 3 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 1-1/2"Width: 11-1/4"Extension: 1-1/2"Depth: 11-1/4"Product Weight: 1.12 lbsCanopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 11-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 19 wattsLumens: 1593.1Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Weathered Pewter