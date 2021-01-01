LED100 Horizontal Trimless Step Light by WAC Lighting (WL-LED100TR-RD-WT)

The LED100 Horizontal Trimless Step Light is clean and simple step light that that provides energy efficient LED illumination in multiple colors. The frame that surrounds the LED light is thin and features a large assortment of small rectangular holes, giving it an aesthetic both function oriented and uniquely, minimally stylish. Made to be attached horizontally to the wall, this piece will add powerful accent lighting and appealing color to whatever features the customer wishes to highlight. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular.