LED Video Light Kit with 79"Adjustable Light Stand, 2-Pack Dimmable Photography Lighting with Carrying Bag, Batteries, New Led Light Panel for.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2-meter adjustable light stand The updated stand can be adjusted from 27"/70cm-79"/200cm. Made of aluminum alloy with exceptional strength, bearing a maximum weight of 6 kg. Solid locking capabilities ensure the safety of your lighting equipment when in use. 3200K/5500K available and brightness adjustable With two filters 3200/5500K (white and orange) and brightness dimming from 10% to 100%, you can easily change the brightness and color temperature to present the desired shooting environment, giving you higher-quality images. 2 NP-F550 rechargeable battery LED video light lasts up to 50,000hrs. Battery fully charges in just 6 hours and can last up to 1.76 hours at maximum brightness. The indicator light of battery charger makes it easy for you to know if it is full or charging, green for full and red for charging. Ideal for indoor or outdoor use. Universal applicable model Equipped with a hot shoe mount or 1/4' thread, this l