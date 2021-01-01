Advertisement
Long lasting, efficient ultra-bright white LEDs. Adjustable LED lamp heads provides optimal center-to-center spacing. Charge rate/power "ON" LED indicator light and push to test switch for mandated code compliance testing. Internal solid-state transfer switch automatically connects the internal battery to LED lamp heads for minimum 90-minute emergency illumination. Surface mount via quick-connect back plate; fits most standard size junction boxes and snaps into place to make internal electrical connections. Ciata LED Two Head Emergency Light with Battery Backup 2 Pack in Black | 20383L