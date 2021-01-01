High quality, energy efficient, and affordable. Worldwide Lighting line of high-performance volumetric troffer LED (VTL) features a modern concave shape to distribute light both horizontally and vertically. Our VTL uses the latest LED technology to deliver 50, 000+ hours high lumen of exceptional 80+ crib, non-flickering, comfortable and uniform light. Cost-effective, lightweight, and highly energy efficient, they're appropriate for retrofitting existing 2-lamp fluorescent fixtures in a new construction of commercial, institutional, hospitality, and residential spaces. Recessed mountable, it is available in a range of sizes, luminous efficiency and CCT options of 3500K and 4000K to address individual project needs. It is fully compatible with 0-10V dimming systems. It meets all the design lights consortium (DLC) requirement to qualify for energy-rebates from DLC member utilities. Backed by a 5-year warranty. Worldwide Lighting LED Troffer in White | WLC-VT-18-UNV-22-40K