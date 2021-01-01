WAC Lighting LED-T-RCH1-WT InvisiLED Linear Symmetrical Recessed Channel, 8', White

8ft recessed aluminum Channel with a snap on translucent diffuser and two end caps Can be cut on field to size. Includes a removable dense foam insert for clean spackling Can be used with any choice of lite, Pro, Pro 2, Pro 3, or rgb color changing invisiled tape light for varying levels of illumination and color temperature to choose from Optional 90 degree corners and inverted corners sold separately. Required invisiled tape light, power supply and power feeds sold separately Simple to install, all necessary mounting hardware and Instructions are included. No beam or joist modification required on symmetrical and asymmetrical channels, Weight: 4.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting