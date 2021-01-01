From kastar
kastar led super fast charger & camcorder battery x1 for sony np-fm30 np-fm50 np-fm51 np-qm50 np-qm51 np-fm55h np-qm70 np-qm71 np-qm71d np-qm90.
Advertisement
High Capacity: Kastar super high capacity battery will power your Camera & Camcorder for much longer. Specification: Battery Type: Lithium-ion; Voltage: 7.4V; Capacity: 2300mAh. Easy to Carry: With our NEW slick smart LED design, it's much smaller, and easy to carry. Input: 110-240V Worldwide Input Voltage. Kastar Lithium-ion Battery packs cells meet UL1642 & CE safety standards, battery chargger meet UL60950-1 & CE safety standards, comes with built-in over-charge, over-discharge, over-voltage, over-current, and over-heating protection circuit to ensure that your lithium-ion battery and charger will be safe to use. Fully compatible with: Sony NP-FM30 NP-FM50 NP-FM51 NP-QM50 NP-QM51 NP-FM55H NP-QM70 NP-QM71 NP-QM71D NP-QM90 NP-QM91 NP-QM91D Sony Series Camcorder (search the model in description)