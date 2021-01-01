From northlight

14" LED Standing Wood Ghosts Halloween Decoration By Northlight | Michaels®

$43.99
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Add some fun to your Halloween décor with this whimsical standing ghosts decoration. Add some fun to your Halloween décor with this whimsical standing ghosts decoration. It features ghosts holding a Jack-o-lantern and flying bats, all carved out of wood. Details: 14" x 7.5" x 0.5" Painted wood/plastic/glass bulbs 7 clear micro LED lights Comes with back stand Requires (2) AA batteries - not included For indoor use only | 14" LED Standing Wood Ghosts Halloween Decoration By Northlight | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com