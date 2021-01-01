LED Selfie Ring Light for Phone Video Shooting Makeup YouTube Vine Portrait Photography with Stand Mirror Table Top Dimmable Camera Photo Lamps 24W.

Dimmable 8'LED Ring LightMade of 120 SMD LED lamp beads and high-transmission ABS housing, LED beads place evenly inside the light without any dark corner for providing the most appropriate lighting, No annoying humming or flickering common with fluorescent bulbs. and it has good heat dissipation performance. More than 100000hrs service life, Power: 24W,Voltage:90-260V, Color temperature 5500K, Dimmable from 1% to 100%, meet all your needs in different circumstances. Sturdy Table Top Support Standthe stand is designed with compact desktop size and two foldable arms, which will not take up much of your space for using or just for storing; Made of aluminum alloy material which ensures a long time use without getting rusty, it can support various ring lights without falling and always stays balanc; Simple structure for easy to set up; Lightweight makes it portable to carry around during your long time journey; It is a convenient support stand for ring light*