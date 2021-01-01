From leonlite

Led Security Lights Motion Sensor Light Outdoor, 3-head Flood Light, 30w(250w Equiv.), Ip65 Waterproof, 3000k Warm White, Etl Listed Outdoor Lighting

$59.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This 3-head LED outdoor security light is the perfect lighting device for your exterior living space. Design with durable and rugged housing, this outdoor light can resist weather, UV and erosion. It provides you a long-lasting and stable lighting performance.Working Modes - Auto Mode (for nighttime operation): Auto-on when motion is detected and auto-off from 5 seconds to 5 minutes when no further motion has been detected.- ON-TIME MODE: Works like a normal lamp which is turned on/off manually.- D2D MODE (Dusk to Dawn): Rotate the lux knob to minimum, then in 5-50 lux light intensity, the light will bypass motions, when day comes and the light intensity reaches 35-400 lux, the light will be turned off automatically.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com