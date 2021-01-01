LED Retrofit Downlight Recessed Lighting Kit

The LED Retrofit Downlight fits ceilings that are too shallow to install a recessed can. Perfect under balconies or eaves. Ideal for new and remodel construction, this one piece, recessed downlight is a quick and easy alternative to a recessed can trim and light bulb. There are no visible screws or hardware, and the pre-attached white trim creates a seamless look. Convenient spring clips hold fixture firmly to ceiling, while the external driver is simply placed above the ceiling. The twist lock connector ensures easy installation. Illuminates instantly, fully dimmable and suitable for damp locations. Free of harmful mercury, LEDs are a great choice for your replacement needs.