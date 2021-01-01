LED Puck Joiner Cable by WAC Lighting - Color: Black (HR-IC24-BK)

The LED Puck Joiner Cable from WAC Lighting offers a convenient way to connect various puck light installations, allowing the user to create an intriguing and engaging network of lights. By connecting multiple puck lights together using this cable, turning them on and off all at once becomes a breeze. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black.