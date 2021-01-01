LED Palm Tree Night Light

Illuminate the night with this cordless LED table light! This lantern features a vibrant multicolored print backdrop with a laser cutout mosaic design. The inside of this nightlight features a bright LED that changes several different colors with the flick of an on/off switch. The versatile design allows you to place this beside your bed, on your desk, on a side table, or hang it your wall using the keyhole hanger on the back. Makes for a perfect nightlight in a children's room! Made out of durable and extra lightweight plastic. Designed in the USA. Two AA batteries not included.