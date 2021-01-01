LED Nightstand Bedside Table Modern End Table With 2 Side Drawers LED Light High-Gloss Cabinet Modern Furniture For Bedroom, Home Room Bedroom Decor/

Combining functionality with mid-century modern style, this nightstand designed with streamlined body features a pair of drawers perfect for storing items. It is an attractive modern decor to your bedroom or living room, it can neatly store your favorite keepsakes, clothes, books, magazines, and other essentials. The smooth surface is ideal for displaying reading lamps, potted plants, alarm clocks and other decorations to create an eclectic look that you like.Feature:Product name: NightstandMaterial: 1.6 Particle boardApplicable scene: Bedroom,living room,LED lights with 80cm, RGB lights, cable length 1m, USB connectorOne remote control, requires CR2025 battery (this product does not contain batteries)Package Content:1 x Nightstand1 x English manual1 x Pack of screws Color: White/Brown