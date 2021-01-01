LED Night Light Quantum Lamp Modular Touch Lights Touch Sensitive Lighting LED Night Lamp Magnetic Home Indoor Decoration-US Plug/15 Pcs

Feature:?Modular Touch-Sensitive Lighting?This is a modular touch-sensing wall light. Use hexagonal floppy to create any structure to suit your needs, then turn it on and off by touching it. Customize Your Space?The fast modular component is equivalent to a system that can easily adapt to any scene. Use magnetic edges to connect the lights together to create the structure that fits your interior. Slide On/Off?The wall light is turned on and off by the user's physical touch. A capacitive sensor is used as a switch that turns each component on or off when the user's body touches the surface. This design allows the user to effectively slide where they want or need light. Build Terminal Display?Individual components can be easily stitched together by magnets located at the edge of the product. The hexagonal shape allows these pieces to be inlaid together and provides an opportunity for a variety of different structures.