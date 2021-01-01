LED Net Circle Ceiling Light by Artemide (USC-1594058A) - Design by Alberto Nason

Bringing a futuristic and modern display to all contemporary homes is the LED Net Circle Ceiling Light from Artemide. Its one of a kind design was crafted by Alberto Nason and Michele De Lucchi. Its remarkable display comes from Aluminum material and methacrylate which is painted white. Reaching its peak of modern design, this fixture features 17 methacrylate lenses all with significant LED lighting to brighten and innovate above kitchens and dining rooms. Its large size offers two ceiling supports for its round ceiling canopy to provide a sturdy and long-lasting ceiling hold. This ceiling light is the prime definition of high quality and luxury. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Finish: White