13" LED Lit Iridescent Stacked Pumpkins Decor, Battery Operated, Purple

This Halloween decoration is constructed of ceramic and finished in a reflective iridescent finish with a purple luster. Three pumpkins are stacked above each other with the cut-outs in their mouths reading "Trick or Treat". Attached to the top stem are two bats on looped wire for added Halloween fright. A multicolor LED bulb shines through the face cut-outs giving off an eerie glow. Bulb is battery operated using two LR44 batteries, included. For indoor or covered outdoor display.