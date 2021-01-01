LED Lighted Flickering Daisy Tea Light Candle Canvas Wall Art 11.75" x 15.75"

Advertisement
Depicts beautiful white daisies picked fresh from the garden wrapped around a tea light candle with a blue and white plaid bow Candle is illuminated from behind the canvas by 1 amber LED light Light flickers creating the illusion of real candles Comes ready-to-hang with a hook on the back Convenient on/off switch on the side Requires (2) "AA" size batteries - not included For indoor use only Dimensions: 11.75"H x 15.75"W x .75"D Material(s): canvas/wood/MDF (medium-density fiberboard)