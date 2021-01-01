8" LED Lighted Color Changing Reindeer Christmas Snow Globe

Add this fun and dazzling reindeer snow globe to your holiday decor this year! From the swirling glitter and colorful LED lights this snowglobe is sure to be a holiday favorite for years to come. Perfect to place on tabletop and mantles. Features: Battery operated Christmas snow globe Snow globe is the belly of the reindeer LED lighting and blowing glitter in the reindeer's belly Convenient on/off switch at the bottom Requires 3 AA batteries not included Motor turns on in intervals to blow glitter around For adult use only Recommended for indoor use only Dimensions: 8"H x 5"W x 3.75"D Material(s): plastic