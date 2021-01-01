From northlight
LED Lighted Buddha Collage Canvas Wall Art 19.75" x 19.75"
Create a serene environment with this collage of beautiful images grouped into one canvas wall art Depicts a peaceful Hindu Buddha surrounded by candles and an array of flowers Candles are illuminated from behind the canvas by 8 LED lights Lights flicker creating the illusion of real candles Comes ready-to-hang with a hook on the back Convenient on/off switch on the side Requires (2) "AA" size batteries - not included For indoor use only Dimensions: 19.75"H x 19.75"W x .75"D Material(s): canvas/wood/MDF (medium-density fiberboard)