32" X 24" Led Lighted Bathroom Mirror Wall Mounted Vanity Mirror Makeup Mirror Frameless

This Touch LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror is the most versatile and aesthetically pleasing for your space. It's Soft light is diffused behind an inset of frosted glass, illuminating an even glow. With a touch sensor feature, convenient and waterproof ,a truly versatile led mirror. Whether you're primping, prepping, styling, or shaving, the perfect lighting makes all the difference. The lighted bathroom mirror combines optimal brightness, accurate color, and clarity, so you can start your day in a better light.