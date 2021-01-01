From ebern designs
LED Light Ceiling Fan, 3 Speeds Dimmable Timer Remote Control Warm Cold Colors White
Advertisement
Product Name: Fan Light. Color: White. Material: Acrylic. Light source: SMD LED lamp beads. Power: 96W. Voltage: 110V. Timing: 1/2/4H. Lumens: 80 Lumens/W. Light effect: three-color dimming. Fan: 3 gears speed regulation. Speed: 110. Color temperature: 3000-6000K. Light source life: 500000 hours. Product size: 50CMx13CM. Packing size: 55.5x55x17cm/21.3X21.3X6.7IN. Net weight: 2.15kg/4.7lbs. Gross weight: 2.4kg/5.29lbs. 3 Speed control: low, medium, high. 3 changing light colors: warm white, natural white, cool white. Remote control fan and light, easy to use. Lighting + fan, you can enjoy the cool breeze while bringing you lighting at night. Great decoration for homes, cafes, shops, hotels, etc. Simple installation, with detailed installation instructions. Package Contents: 1x ceiling light, 1x manual, 1x remote control, 1x screw pack.