From wrought studio
LED Light Ceiling Fan, 3 Speeds Dimmable Invisible Remote Control Warm Cold Colors White
Advertisement
Control Methods: remote control. Light Source: LED chip (Included). Number of Blades: 5. Electronic materials: Steel, copper wire. Voltage: 110V-120V. Wattage:36w. Room application: 8-25 square meters, Suitable for assembling at your living room, bedroom, villa, Lobby, restaurants, bars, shops, etc. Diameter: 50cm. Material: (Light body: Hardware chassis,Lampshade: Acrylic+ aluminum frame,Blades: Acrylic,Electronic materials: Steel+ copper wire). Remote control functions: 3 fan speed: low (gentle), medium (comfort), high (cool). 3 light color: white light, neutral light, yellow light (Color changes in turns when you press the button). Package Included: 1x Ceiling Fan Light, 1x Remote control.