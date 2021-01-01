From horchow

LED Lamp Clip Light 10W 3 Dimmable Brightness Levels(3000-6500K) 360 Degree Flexible Gooseneck USB Power Supply Long Lifespan Desk Light Perfect.

$35.84
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

LED Lamp Clip Light 10W 3 Dimmable Brightness Levels(3000-6500K).

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com