Now you can grow plants indoors all-year-long with this high-quality, independently tested Stonepoint LED Lighting fixture. This light has a wide-spectrum feature to help optimize growth at the different stages from seeding, all the way to budding and flowering (from early growth to later growth). The energy-efficient LED’s save energy and last for up to 50, 000 hours eliminating the need to replace a bulb. The fixture only requires 13 watts of power to provide more than 17.29 PPF (plant food) to your plants. Stonepoint LED Lighting LED Grow Clamp Light (GR-CLP) in Gray