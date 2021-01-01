LED Glowing Cardinal Holiday Light

Features:A great addition for your staircase, mantel, tabletop display, or under your Christmas treeIdeal gift for your family and friends and matches your party themeRequires 3 AAA battery (Not Included)Perfect for your holiday decorProduct Type: Figurines & CollectiblesTree Type: Color: White/Brown/GreenPrimary Material: Polyresin/ ResinPrimary Material Details: PolyresinAdditional Materials: Indoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlyOutdoor Use: NoSpecial Features: LightedPowered: YesPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Number in Set: 1Theme: AnimalsAnimals: BirdSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: CardinalThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.5Overall Product Weight: 1.15Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No