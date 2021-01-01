LED Garage Lights 60W Garage Ceiling Lights 6000LM Deformable Garage Lighting

Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality Product size: 26x20x10cm/10.23x7.87x3.93in Material: LED light, die-cast aluminum, plastic Product color: black Light color: white light Power: 60w Light source type: led light Lamp holder: E26 Voltage: AC85-264V/50~60Hz Hours of service life ：50000(h) Light coverage: 360° Adjustable LED module: 0° to 90° Scope of application: factory, commercial super, underground garage and indoor large-scale placesDescription: 90°Adjustable Design: With 3 adjustable aluminum LED panels, each LED panel of the garage light can be adjusted from 0°to 90°according to your needs, and you can DIY at different angles. The coverage of light can reach 360°. 6000 lumens of brightness, more energy efficient: This LED garage light uses a more advanced motherboard and high quality LED bulbs. High-brightness, energy-efficient LED bulbs not only provide enough brightness, but also reduce power consumption. The white light of 6000K-6500K color temperature provides you with the best lighting experience. 50000 hours of service life: LED garage lights are made of die-cast aluminum, resistant to high temperatures and corrosion. The hollow structure design accelerates heat dissipation for optimum performance and 50,000 hours of service life. Easy to install and versatile: the screw interface is the same as the LED bulb. You only need to align the E26 screw and rotate it correctly without any tools. This LED store light is not only suitable for garages, but also for corridors, workshops, barns, basements, offices, exhibition areas, stadiums, etc.Package Content: 1 x Garage Lights Finish: Silver