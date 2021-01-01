40" LED Fog Free Wall Mounted Mirror With Dimmer

Features:Large defogging area provides high definition and clear viewingBright white LED light imitates sunlight for a better experienceSingle touch light switch and brightness adjustment for more control and convenienceMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: Bathroom / VanityShape: RectangleOrientation : Horizontal and VerticalFramed: NoFrame Material: Frame Design: Frame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: Natural Variation Type: Storage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Power Source: HardwiredLighted: YesBulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: YesCompatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoVenetian: NoGlass Distortion & Magnification: Magnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Surface Shape: FlatHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Mirror Finishes: Fog FreeDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:UL Listed: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 40Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Mirror Height - Top to Bottom: 40Mirror Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Product Weight: 20Largest Dimension: 40Assembly:Installation Required: YesInstallation Type: Installation Type Details: Installation Hardware Included: Suggest Number of People: Number Points of Contact: Estimated Time To Install (Mins): Additional Tools Required: Eligible for Replacement Parts: NoEligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No