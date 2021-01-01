From bethel international
Bethel International LED Flush Mount TR38
The fixture has a beautiful chrome stainless steel frameThe LED bulb is integrated into the frameIt provides LED 3000 color temperatureBulb Type: LEDNumber of Lights: N/AWattage: 36Dimmable: NoHanging Method: N/ABulb Included: YesCrystal Component: NoSwag Light: NoSloped Ceiling Compatible: NoIntegrated LED: NoPower Source: Junction BoxCertifications: UL ListedAssembly Required: No.This modern LED flush mount is in a chrome finish. The frame is made out of stainless steel, and the shape of frame likes square block. It comes with an acrylic diffuser.