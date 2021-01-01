49" LED Floor Lamp Standing Pole Light Built-In Black Light Strip

This LED floor lamp is impressive, its spiral design and warm lighting effect really provide the best lighting artwork for your living room. Unlike bulky floor lamps, this modern floor lamp uses advanced LED technology and a spiral design, designed to expand the lighting area in energy-saving mode. And its light design and heavy and widened steel base make this lamp stand perfectly between bookcases or narrow corners, and it looks good even on shorter coffee tables, but adds a little height. The carefully designed simple spiral design looks bright and tasteful. Unique luminous curve, expand the lighting area. Built-in LED, energy saving and high brightness, create a comfortable environment. One-button operation, foot switch control, convenient and safe. The soft lighting matches the artistic design, showing a refined and smooth interior design. Lightweight but equipped with a heavy steel base that supports the entire structure.