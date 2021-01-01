LED Flameless Taper Candle, 9" Dripless Real Wax Electric Candle with Timer Function, Battery Operated Candle for Home and Parties Decoration, Pack of 3 (Ivory)

Realistic & Specifications—Made of real high quality wax, feels and looks like a real taper candle. Blinking slowly. 9 inches high. Package of 3. 3 different sizes silicone holder adapter including, fitting for most candle holder. Runs on 2x AA batteries (not included). An excellent substitute to traditional taper candle. 6-Hour Timer Feature—Inside the candle there are a 6-hour TIMER, ON/OFF switch for easy & convenient operation. The lights will be lit for 6 hours and then they will AUTOMATICALLY turn off for 18 hours and keep repeating this process, no waste of battery at all. Good choice for making surprise. No Risks & Clean—More than one third of home fire start with candles, with our led taper candle, it release you from the fire risk. With its SAFETY even if there is no one in the room. It can be used in your bedroom and even with many naughty kids there. it is FLAMELESS and there are no worries about the mess and fire hazard. Sweet and Romantic—The flickering bulb flameless LED candles are ideal for decorating your home on special days or festival. It can be used as mood lights night lights with candle holders or other holders like glass cups. You can put the electric candles on table or other place in restaurants, home and garden wedding, party, home altar; as Christmas and Thanksgiving decorations. 100% SATISFACTION WARRANTY—We are looking out for your satisfaction. We are extremely committed to our customers. If you have any questions, or concerns please contact us at first time, and we would be more than happy to assist. Reply within 24 hours. Product issues, free replacement or refund. Dimensions: 9 inches high, sold as a set of three, include 3 pair of different sizes silicone for fit candle holder Real wax candles; Runs On 2xaa batteries(not included)and replaceable Ust set the timer to illuminate the candle at the same time every day; Six-hour Daily timer function