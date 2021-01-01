Glitz Home Multi LED Embroidered Linen Christmas Stocking - Dog

Glitz Home Led Embroidered Linen Christmas Stocking - Dog. LED embroidered linen Christmas stockings are the special decorating part to welcome Santa. We provide the handcrafted one for you to celebrate the very season in the year, with high-quality material, you can experience the soft &smooth touch, and is safe for your younger kids."WOOF" on black & red plaid cuff Lighted Dog Stocking Hang this stocking on your mantle this holiday season and fill your home with holiday cheer.