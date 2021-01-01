LED Egg Tree

LED Easter Egg TreeFeatures:Add a very special piece to your easter home decor with the LED easter egg tree spring figure. Egg ornaments in beautiful pastel colors hanging from an artificial green tree will definitely be the highlight of your home. You can adjust the branches as you like and hang lightweight accessories.PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: This artificial tree measures 7.7" x 7.7" x 11.4".The LED easter egg tree spring figure comes with the tree and hanging colorful Easter egg ornaments. Batteries are not included.Product Type: Tabletop TreeTree Type: Color: Pink/Yellow/GreenPrimary Material: PlasticPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Hand Finishes: Indoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlySpecial Features: No Special FeaturesSong: Powered: NoPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Number in Set: 1Theme: No ThemeAnimals: Season: Holiday / Occasion: EasterChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 11.4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.4Overall Product Weight: 0.36Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No