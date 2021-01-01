From first deal
LED Digital Alarm Clock Night Light Temperature Display 12/24 Hour Format Creative Electronic Clock with USB Cable-Black
Advertisement
Specifications:- Main Material: Resin- Size: 170x95x50mm (6.7x3.7x2in)- Color: Black, White- Power Supply: USB charging cable (included) , Battery Powered (3x AAA battery, not included)Features:- LED Time display- 12/24 hours format selection- Alarm and snooze function- Indoor temperature display in? /? Temperature rang: -10?50? (14?122?)- Night mode setting (18:00-06:00)- 2 Light luminance level- 5 function button (Mode, Alarm, SNZ/ Light, UP, Down)- Time memory function. Package Includes:1 x Clock1 x USB CableNotice:1.Please allow 1-2cm error due to manual measurement.2.The colors may have different as the difference display, please understand.