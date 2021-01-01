Viribright LED Desk Lamp, Eye-Caring Table Lamps, Dimmable Office Lamp with USB Charging Port, 5 Lighting Modes with 7 Brightness Levels, Touch Control, White, 12W (850071)

Wonderfully Gentle on the Eyes: Shines a flicker-free light that brightens your space without harming your eyes; ideal for reading, working or studying Endless Lighting Possibilities: Create the perfect ambience with our LED desk lamp’s unique combination of 5 color modes & 7 brightness levels Functional USB charging port: Don’t sacrifice charging for lighting - built-in USB port keeps your phone at a full charge & within reach Adjustable Design: Freedom to cast the perfect spotlight, tilt the head up 135 degrees & swivel 90 degrees; the base tilts down to 150 degrees & swivels 45 degrees Energy Efficient LED: Featuring outstanding environmental performance, switch your traditional desk lamp to ours to help reduce the electricity bill by up to 75%, Weight: 2.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Viribright