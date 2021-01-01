Cover unsightly outlets while providing a soft, warm glow with the GE LED Decorative Night Light. This LED night light is designed to fully cover two outlets when one is not in use, though it can be positioned to keep second outlet free for use. It features light sensing technology which automatically turns the night light on or off with the changing room light. The long-life LED's mean there will be no bulbs to replace, and it's energy efficient. It uses just pennies worth of electricity per year. This product is intended for indoor use only and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.