LED Ceiling Light Metal Aluminum With Remote Control Modern Flush Mount Contemporary Dimmable Nature White

Description: When you are looking for a lighting system, we can provide you with a very good modern fixture; You can buy a ceiling lighting that you couldn't forget for kids, the elderly, and the hard working onesLet's read the parameters of the luminaire together!Specification:Color of Fixture: BlackColor of light: white, warm white, neutral natural white, you can use the remote control to adjust the color of the lightMaterial: iron + aluminum + light materialPattern: 6 lightsShape: Irregular roundVoltage: 110V-240V (we send 110V voltage by default. If you have special needs, please send us a letter, we customize the voltage you need, because we are a factory)Power: 45W (6 heads)Light source: integrated LED ( It cannot be replaced, if you encounter some lamp head problems, we will resend new accessories for free)Area: 5-15㎡ (6 heads)Display size:Length 21.25 inchWidth 21.25inchHeight 3.14inchInternational size(Length*Width*Height): 54*54*8cm;Package Included:1 ceiling light1 remote control1 screwdriverEasy to use and install, just step by step, don't worry. Please contact our professional team when you have problemsThe luminaire is made of soft acrylic material, white coated, non-fading and fine workmanship.The light creates soft light that gives you good brightness.Stepless dimming with remote control to adjust the brightness and darkness of the lightNote:Please allow slight measurement deviation due to manualmeasurement;Due to differences in photography lights, product batches, and monitor settings. The actual color of the product you get may be inevitable as you see on your computer monitor, please understand.