LED Ceiling Light 36W 3240Lm 4000K Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Lighting Fixture For Kitchen, Bedroom, Living Room
NON-DIMMABLE LED CEILING LIGHTSuper Bright. Built-in 224 pieces LED chip, bright and convenience, no need to install extra bulbs.Energy Saving. Made by high quality LED bulbs, reduce energy consumption by more than 80% comparing to 120w incandescent bulbs.Eye Protection. The LED ceiling light has no glare and no flickering, which can protect the eyes well.Safety and Durable. Over 20000 hours lifespan. 20000 lifespan means it can be used over 5 years based on average 8-10 hours/day.Product: LED ceiling lightSize: 8.97 x 8.97 x 1.56 Inch /23 x 23 x4cm; Weight: 387gPower: 36 Watts (120w Incandescent Bulb)LED Chips Quantity: 224 PiecesColor Temperature: 4000K (Natural white)Energy efficiency class: A Lifespan: 20,000 hoursLuminous Flux: 2160 Lumens