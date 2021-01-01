LED Book Light Amber Neck Reading LightBook Lights for Reading in Bed Rechargeable Reading Lamp Eye Protection Lightweight Portable Reading Light.

Eye Caring LED Amber Light LED reading light made of advanced amber light LED beads that offer soft warm non-ghosting and non-flickering light and encourages the production of melatonin to help sleep, relaxation and to reduce eye strain. Especially suitable for reading before sleep or reading in car. Perfect gift for adult and kids. 3 Adjustable Brightness & Wide ApplicationThis dimmable Neck Book Light is equipped by 4 LED beads, featured with 3 color temperature: Warm Light(1800K) , Warm White(5000K), Cool White(7500K). Catering for different light needs. Perfectly suitable for indoor or outdoor, Reading, Crafting, Knitting, Crocheting, Mending, Night jogging, Camping. Independently Touch SwitchEach arms owns an independently sensitive touch switch for brightness. Short touch on the touch switch, you can easily adjust the brightness you wish. Advanced mute switch control without disturbing your sound asleep partner. Silent touch switchl read