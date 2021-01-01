TORCHSTAR Blue LED A19 Light Bulbs for Outdoor Light Fixture Bulb, Floor Lamp, Living Room Decoration, 7W (40W Equivalent), E26/E27 Base Colored Lights

TORCHSTAR Blue LED A19 Light Bulbs for Outdoor Light Fixture Bulb, Floor Lamp, Living Room Decoration, 7W (40W Equivalent), E26/E27 Base Colored LightsPure Blue: This bulb is suitable for use in enclosed fixtures. You can show your support for some people or activities with a blue bulb on the porch, or use it to decorate the party and celebrationPerfect Illumination:The bulb is integrated with blue LED chips and uniform full-blue bulb casing to produce a more accurate color transmission and giving out a uniform lightWide Application:With an E27 base and standard A19 shape, the colored bulb is widely used for various lighting fixtures, which can be a nice decoration for your indoor or outdoor spaceDurable & Reliable:Plastic clad aluminum material brings better heat dissipation, which contributes to a long lifespan of 30,000hrs, effectively reducing the frequency of replacing bulbsQuality Assurance:TORCHSTAR’s 2-year warranty guarantees your rights and interests from the day you make the purchase, providing a lifetime friendly customer service for youBright-Colored LEDThis colored light bulb can give out a uniform and accurate blue light by its colored LED chips rather than the colored housing, which perfectly makes the color light appear, decorating your indoor or outdoor space. The bulb has a wider floodlight lighting coverage with 200 degree beam angle, efficient for residential households.Reliable QualityThis plastic clad aluminum material bulb features better heat dissipation, which ensures that the bulb can be placed in a closed lighting fixture and helps to achieve a longer lifespan. It doesn’t contain mercury, UV and other harmful factors, instant on without flickers and buzzing. With lower energy usage, the bulb saves your money on electricity bill and shows a great advantage compared with incandescent light bulbs.Wide ApplicationThis standard E27 base bulb fits with most types of light fixtures with E26/E27 sockets on the market such as wall lamps, floor lamps and chandeliers. It is suitable for use on the porch as a decoration or specially designed to create a specific atmosphere, suitable for mood lighting for prayer, meditation, yoga, party, gathering activity, etc.WarrantyComes with 2 years product warranty for customer’s rights and benefits, satisfaction guarantee.SpecificationsVoltage: 110V - 130VWattage: 7WBeam Angle: 200 degreeBase Type: E27Dimmable: NoWaterproof Rating: IP46Working Temp.: -13 Fahrenheit - 104 FahrenheitLifespan: 30,000hrsMaterial: Plastic & aluminum