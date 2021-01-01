GE's Daylight T8 LED tubes replace 48-inch T8—1-inch diameter—fluorescent bulbs using the existing fixture and do not require a ballast. This Direct Wire tube converts T8 fixtures to line voltage and removes the need for a ballast thus eliminating ballast compatability issues. Why make the switch to LED? GE's LED tubes are rated to last 50, 000 hours. They use less energy than a 32-Watt T8 with nearly the same light output helping you save money on energy. And, they’re mercury free. Use Daylight T8 LED tubes in active spaces and commercial applications like light industrial and clean rooms to provide very cool, bluish-white light. GE LED 32-Watt EQ 48-in Daylight Linear Type B LED TubeLight Bulb (20-Pack) | 93129299