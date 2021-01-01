Globe Electric LeClair 1-Light Dark Bronze Plug-In or Hardwire Industrial Wall Sconce, 65311

Fashioned after vintage inspired lighting Globe Electrics LeClair 1-Light Plug-In or Hardwire Industrial Wall Light adds a rustic industrial feel to any room. Leave it as a plug-in to move it easily and create different looks in different rooms or hardwire it to your wall for a long lasting look. The clear glass shade and exposed bulb easily create different lighting ambiance and moods when adding bulbs of different brightness. Check out Globe Electric's assortment of vintage inspired designer bulbs for a look that is truly your own. Ideal for use in kitchens, restaurants, bars, and dining rooms. Includes all mounting hardware for quick and easy installation and requires one 60W equivalent E26 light bulb (sold separately).