Lecenta 4 - Person Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set

Our dining set offers a round dining room table and chairs for the dining room which can fully accommodate your family. The dining room table set features a sophisticated and eye-catching appearance. This elegant design and Rustic, Linen white kitchen chair are perfect to match any dining room. Improve your home decor with our traditional-style table and chairs dining set. Linen White textured finish adds a unique allure to any dining area while the wooden legs of both the kitchen chair and small dining table will certainly help you to improve the solidness and traditional feel. The modern-style kitchen table set adds a touch of elegance to the home that you and your family will absolutely enjoy. Our chairs for dining room can bring you an incredibly relaxing experience because it has slatted back and cone-shaped legs. Having a smooth surface, this dining table set is easy to be clean by using a wipe down to get hassle-free maintenance. Assembly of our dining set needs a short amount of time and it will be easy to assemble if you will follow the step-by-step guidelines. Pieces Included: 3 Pieces